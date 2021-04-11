Letter to the editor: Remember legislators at crowded trailheads

Last fall Initiative 190 was one of the most popular things on the ballot, more popular than our new governor. That initiative recommended that taxes on cannabis would be spent on our public lands, through state parks and conservation purchases.

Now, many in our Legislature seek to put those taxes in the general fund so they can finance their own pork barrel projects instead of what Montanans voted for.

Remember that when you’re at crowded trailheads and parks this summer, elbow to elbow with the record numbers of users our public lands will see again this year, when you see trails and facilities in need of repair. Remember it again in November so you can vote out Derek Skees, Bill Mercer, Mike Hopkins and Brad Tschida, who think their interests are more important than the will of Montana voters.

Brian Connelly,

Missoula

