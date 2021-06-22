Letter to the editor: Remember the cost of war

I was humbled at the the ceremonies at the Western Veterans Cemetery on Memorial Day. I was disappointed at the low turnout to honor those who gave their all to preserve our way of life. Bike rides, barbecues, days of leisure, but where were the recipients of their largesse that these heroes provided? Have we become a nation of forgetting the sacrifice the unsung veterans have provided, without question, without party affiliation, without expecting any rewards? I still anguish over the Vietnam War, I still have survivor guilt, but I still had the time to honor all those who went before me. I sincerely hope the younger generation of activists remembers the cost of war or could at least take time from their "busy" day to remember those that gave it all.