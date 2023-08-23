Missoulians are well known for driving through red traffic lights to get somewhere 3 minutes faster, but a new driving irritation that is a growing concern, is drivers not stopping fully at stop signs. Today a driver drove beyond the stop sign, giving me the impression she wasn't going to stop, so I honked to let her know I was close and she gave me the finger. In an effort to take responsibility for my own behavior, I will report that I recently came upon walkers in a crosswalk, driving much too fast, and the walker signaled I was going too fast. I couldn't resist the urge to roll down my window and make a sarcastic quip, which I immediately regretted. I am better than that, and so are you! Let's all try for more civility in our beautiful community, we owe it to each other.