Letter to the editor: Remote learning should be optional

We were shocked to learn that Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) are considering a 100% remote option for the upcoming school year. We feel that this option is a horrible idea.

First, with only a few weeks to plan once the decision is made, this puts all parents at a horrible disadvantage when trying to plan for work and school. Second, most evidence at this time points to online classes being far less effective the more disadvantaged the student. We cannot see how a 100% remote schedule can be chosen if MCPS cares about reducing inequality in our society.

If MCPS choose to offer a remote option for students and parents who wish to choose this option, we support you. We support whatever mitigation methods, including masks, you feel is best. We support a strong public school system. If MCPS chooses to force students into remote learning, we can no longer support this school district or these public schools.

Travis Linneman,

Missoula

