Letter to the editor: Removing funds increases burden

This is in response to Rep. Sue Vinton's April 9 letter in the Missoulian. I was shocked at her ignorance about special education services and funding.

I am a school psychologist by training and worked for 12 years as a parent advocate for Montana’s Parent Training and Information Center (PTI). Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), every state is required to have at least one PTI. In 2017, I received a lifetime achievement award from the Montana Council for Exceptional Children, which is a statewide organization of public school special education professionals.

The idea that parents can simply enroll their child with disabilities in a private school that may not want them, if they aren't happy with the services in the public school is foolish at best. Private schools typically do not have the resources or staff to provide special education and related services like speech therapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy.