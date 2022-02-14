Letter to the editor: Removing learning impediments

Dear Gov. Greg Gianforte and cronies — the statement from the Code of Ethics for teachers that reads, "Demonstrates an understanding of educational equity and inclusion, and respects human diversity," is not a monster hidden under the bed waiting to attack our Montana students. Rather, it is a declaration of the fact that all teachers should meet a student where they are in their learning process, and remove as many impediments to their learning as possible.

This statement serves as a reminder that any student — regardless of economic background, housing status, ethnic background, disability, or a host of other issues that create difficulties for children and their potential — should be mitigated as much as possible. I have been supervising student teachers for the University of Montana for going on six years, and we are fortunate in the caliber of teachers that are coming out into the workforce.

Do not further add to the growing problems that teachers face by your editorial nit-picking of terminology that you clearly do not understand as it applies to education. The inclusion of that particular statement is not a political statement, it is a reminder to educators of what they should always strive for in the classroom.

Ruth Anne Wilson-Jones

Hamilton

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0