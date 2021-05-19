Letter to the editor: Rent in Missoula is out of control

The rent in Missoula is getting out of control. I have talked to many apartment residents around the city and their rent has increased tremendously. Some of them are seniors on fixed income and the rent is too high for them to pay.

This does not sound like anyone that cares about their tenants; just about money. They not only increase the base rent, they increase all fees and some create new fees. They argue that the costs to run these apartment buildings has gone up. Yet I have talked to employees around the city and their pay rate has not increased.

The cost of water may have gone up a little but not that much. Trash pickup has probably gone up but has their employee income increased? Where does it justify increasing someone's rent by $200 to $400 per month? This is simple greed.

Robin Hamrick,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0