Letter to the editor: Renters beware

Renters beware. My family was evacuated from an international assignment to my hometown of Missoula during the pandemic. We rented four different houses and three went perfect. Upon leaving our last to return overseas, our landlady claimed we had damaged her countertops and was replacing them with fully new. She refused to return our $8,500 deposit.

A warning to other renters is always take pictures and video upon leaving to prove your case. We assumed we were renting from an honest Missoula family but that was not the case. We should have known when the sheriff's department came twice to the house looking for the landlord. We later found out the landlady used her maiden name for the contract and her family was involved in several other major criminal lawsuits in Missoula.

I’m providing this information to protect other innocent renters in Missoula of this potential scam. Thank you.

Donald Stelling,

Missoula

