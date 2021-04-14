Letter to the editor: Rep. Tschida going to declare loss?

Surely all the irregularities Rep. Brad Tschida and his pals identified in Missoula's election didn't occur outside his legislative district, so when may we expect him to declare he was the loser of the November election?
Katherine Nygaard,
Missoula
