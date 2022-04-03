Letter to the editor: Repair election systems

Convention of States is a bandage pre-infected with gangrene.

Hegelian dialectic — problem, reaction, solution: Government ignores constitutional law to restrain and control its power — people react in anger — powers wishing to expand government introduce solution, Convention of States...people fall for the trap.

Wondering if supporters of a COS consider calculating how much time, money, not to speak of derailment of 'regular' government business a Convention of States will require and harm will result?

Who will be the delegates? Chances are they will be 'selected' by the elite beltway insiders and state-level demagogues that currently ignore the Constitution.

Such a convention plays right it the hands and plans of World Economic Forum, New World Order, UN, and fellow travelers, all wishing to extinguish our Constitutional Republic based on individual inalienable rights of people to property and liberty, and incorporate us into their Global Regional Surveillance Government (neo-federalism) plans.

The only solution is to re-educate Americans to the principles of freedom, apply our Constitution, repair our election systems at state level so that we can elect principled and patriotic statesmen.

The Constitution is the solution. Apply it, don't rewrite it.

Lark Chadwick,

Thompson Falls

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0