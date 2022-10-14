 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Repke has qualifications to serve on PSC

  • 0

Inquiry and comparison, two helpful methods to use when evaluating individuals vying for the same position, in this case for membership on the Public Service Commission. One is a physician, trained in clinical skills to diagnose and treat the human body, the other is a financial analyst, educated and experienced in matters of economic significance and strategic planning. As a surgeon and, later in my career, a health system executive, I possess an understanding and knowledge of what each of these persons claims as qualifications to be elected to the PSC. John Repke, with over 40 years of career knowledge obtained in corporate finance and possessing an MBA in Finance, has experience directly related to the challenges faced by the PSC. Clearly, he has the background to provide better representation for those of us seeking fair, equitable and well-informed decisions from the Commission.

Wayne A. Miller, MD, 

People are also reading…

Kalispell

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News