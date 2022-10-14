Letter to the editor: Repke has qualifications to serve on PSC

Inquiry and comparison, two helpful methods to use when evaluating individuals vying for the same position, in this case for membership on the Public Service Commission. One is a physician, trained in clinical skills to diagnose and treat the human body, the other is a financial analyst, educated and experienced in matters of economic significance and strategic planning. As a surgeon and, later in my career, a health system executive, I possess an understanding and knowledge of what each of these persons claims as qualifications to be elected to the PSC. John Repke, with over 40 years of career knowledge obtained in corporate finance and possessing an MBA in Finance, has experience directly related to the challenges faced by the PSC. Clearly, he has the background to provide better representation for those of us seeking fair, equitable and well-informed decisions from the Commission.