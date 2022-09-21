 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Repke will demand fiscal responsibility

The good news this week of moderating inflation has been offset by NorthWestern Energy announcement of record rate increases they are proposing. 15.9% for electricity, 2.3% for natural gas, effective Oct 1. After January they want 25.6% and 11.1% respectively. Our current PSC commission, is guilty of misuse of funds, and unable to be properly audited due to corruption, and they tend to rubber stamp NWE. John Repke's opponent would work part-time, and as past participation indicates take no fiscal accountability. The only choice is to vote Nov 8 for John Repke for PSC5. He will work full-time, demand fiscal responsibility, and keep money in Montanans' pockets.

Sandy Young,

Kalispell

