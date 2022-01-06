Letter to the editor: Republic Services monopoly

Sure wish Republic Services had competition. No complaints with the services, just think consumers need a choice for necessities.

When I called for new service , they defaulted to a bigger, more costly container and require that you use their containers. Having rentals in the area, I'm charged a fuel recovery fee for each one. I asked local office personnel about the fee and I was told it was my choice to live "out there."

I'm fourth generation in Clinton, children and grandchildren are fifth and sixth generation. All are Republic customers. What incentive do corporations have to keep costs down, when they own the landfill and are the only game in town? Doesn't competition benefit the consumer? Something smells and it's not the garbage. Yep, sure would like to have a choice!

Suzanne Ward-Gonstad,

Clinton

