You have to admire Rep. Zephyr for having the courage to speak truth to people drunk with power. The comments which so offended the delicate sensibilities of the Republican caucus strike me as well within the bounds of acceptable political discourse, especially in the age of MAGA, and certainly not deserving of antidemocratic attempts to silence her. As for Rep. Vinton's admonition that “we will not be shamed," don't worry. You are and remain shameless.