Letter to the editor: Republican hypocrisy

Republicans continually boast they are "pro-life."

Republicans also lay strong claim to their backing for a supposed "right" for most citizens to pack firearms — anywhere, anytime.

They ignore the blatant hypocrisy of these opposing positions: Their guns kill 100-plus Americans every day.

How can anyone care more about an unknowing blob of fetal tissue than about a living, thinking person — whose sudden, violent death brings unspeakable anguish to a victim's family?

I challenge anyone who labels themselves "pro-life" to prove they are such — by working to regulate the unconscionable quantity of firearms that this country is awash in.

A related point: It seems that pro-lifers rarely want to support pregnant women in any way. Not with food, finances or child care. Republicans appear only to favor increasing the population of our overburdened planet.

Just as insane is anti-choice Republicans' fervent opposition to rules mandating life-saving COVID-19 vaccinations and mask-wearing.

The hypocrisy of this sort of thinking (plus other positions like blocking Supreme Court nominees) leaves me in a constant state of disbelief.

Republicans may call themselves "pro-birth" — but they are not "pro-life." Their love of weapons (one U.S. gun death every 15 minutes) makes them very "pro-death."

John Russell,

Missoula

