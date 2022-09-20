 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Republican Party has abandoned values

The Republican Party has historically stood for the principles of limited government, personal freedom, responsibility, and integrity. Sadly, that is no longer true. In embracing “the big lie” the party has abandoned these values in a sycophantic effort to curry favor from the philandering grifter who heads the party. They prohibit vaccine requirements under the guise of personal autonomy and religious liberty while seeking government control over who you can love, or marry, including control over the most personal of medical decisions. So much for personal freedom and autonomy.

We all better get used to more smoke-filled summers and more extreme weather. In demonstrating fawning obeisance to big oil, they have shown they are bereft of ideas for addressing the existential threat of climate change. Like the proverbial wizard, once the curtain is drawn back, their ideas are “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”.

This election don’t be swayed by appeals to patriotism wrapped in the flag. All the candidates are patriotic. Ask hard questions, and be skeptical of rote responses. Let’s not get fooled again.

Alan Campbell,

Missoula

