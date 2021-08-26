Letter to the editor: Republican Party has lost its way

The Republican Party was founded in the 1850s on the principle of stopping the spread of slavery to emerging American territories: they were dedicated to expanding civil rights and equality before the law, fostering economic development, and building public infrastructure.

Republican politicians have since given us the National Park System, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Interstate Highway System, and the Americans with Disabilities Act; they worked across party lines and got the country what it needed. Despite some hiccups, the GOP was a responsible faction for a good chunk of time.

Recently, the Republican Party has lost its way — preferring small-minded appeals to Christianity, fear of social and cultural progress, and baseless claims of disruptions to economic and social stability instead of any actual policy goals or philosophy of government. And this new dynamic of the GOP makes one wonder if they have any business being on any voter’s ballot at all.

David Salet,

Arlee

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2