Letter to the editor: Republican Party reinventing evil

The eminent American critic James Wood concluded, about the consequences of the Nazi experience, that "evil not the absence of the good as theology and philosophy have maintained; it is the invention of the bad."

Nowadays, the Republican Party bases its entire appeal on the invention of the bad: Jan. 6 is not an insurrection and needs no investigation; climate change is a liberal hoax; racism is long over and police reform is unnecessary; people of color who own no property have no business voting; big ag and big business ought to be able to do as they please. And the biggest invention of all time: Donald Trump's re-election was stolen.

To make these inventions viable there is the Republicans' persistent mantra: cut taxes so that government has no power to limit our inventions.

Welcome to the Brave New World, where the bad is reinvented daily and presented as business as usual.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula

