Letter to the editor: Republican Party 'termite' infestation

In an effort not to dehumanize a political party, but to use an analogy only, the Republican Party is now a termite infestation in the wood of our nation’s democracy. In my opinion, this describes our current political upheaval state- and nationwide.

The open hostility of this party towards democracy cannot possibly be ignored, regardless of the darkest shades of rose-colored glasses you might try to wear. The attempt to overturn an election, further passing of anti-voter state legislation, the almost unbelievably brazen inaction of laws permitting the running over of First Amendment protesters with an automobile on city streets, like foghorns across the land blare what these people’s intentions are. And it’s power to a few people, and it’s not you and me.

So how do we approach this termite problem? Do we go specifically after the wounded and erratic queen of the colony? Do we sit back, hoping this poorly led colony will self-destruct, as it seems to want to do? Or do we join in even tighter forces to treat it with democratic legislation which we force through? Termites, once established, are a formidable problem.

My thoughts are that treatment is the least we should do.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

