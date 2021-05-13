 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Republican Party turned into cult?
Hmm. I wonder. Has the Republican Party become a cult? Consider: What classifies as a cult?

The Tennessean defines a cult as follows:

"A cult is a group or movement held together to a charismatic leader or ideology. It has a belief system that has the answers to all of life's questions and offers a special solution to be gained only by following the leader's rules."

Increasingly, news commentators are calling the Republican Party, "the party of Trump."

The facts are: Donald Trump lost the election. It's time to move on.

Betsey Ellis,

Bigfork

