Letter to the editor: Republican trying to impose one-party rule in Montana

James Madison warned against the tyranny of the majority. Montanans would do well to heed his warning.

Republicans currently control both the legislative and executive branches in Montana. In order to secure their hegemony, they now seek to control the judicial branch as well.

Senate Bill 140, which has been signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, eliminates our nonpartisan Judicial Nomination Commission and enables the governor to make partisan picks for the bench. If the Montana Supreme Court strikes down the legislation, Senate Bill 402 would reinstate the commission but allow the governor to pack it with political appointees. The bill has been transmitted to the governor.