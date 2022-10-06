Letter to the editor: Republican voting Democrat

I'm a life-long Montanan. Since I reached the voting age, my votes have been 99.9% Republican. And I vote by mail, early. However, this year I am voting for Willis Curdy, Democrat for Montana Senate. In 2021, when I reached out to every local Montana representative, every local Montana senator, Rep. Denley Loge, Montana representative, who I believe at the time was Transportation Committee Chair, Missoula County commissioners, and the Attorney General's office, regarding the ongoing issue of unlicensed/unregistered Montana and out-of-state vehicles, creating a significant revenue loss, Rep. Curdy was the only one who went straight to the top of the chain, where he met the same resistance as I did from the Montana AG's office. Not enough LEO, not enough...not enough, but Rep. Curdy gave the best effort and has promised to approach this issue in the legislative session coming up. I will not be voting for Zinke or Tranel. Neither has expressed what they will accomplish. Their ads are the same old mudslinging stories. And lastly, I am very confident in the Missoula County election process. I worked it with many other good residents of Missoula County. More wasted taxpayer money trying to prove fraud.