U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis once wrote that the best response to offensive speech is, "more speech, not enforced silence." The philosophy underlying his precept is compelling — give voice to everyone in a debate and the superior argument will prevail. Only the intellectually feeble fear the expression of opposing views.

The Republican majority in the Montana House of Representatives did not like Democratic Representative Zooey Zephyr's impassioned speech against a bill that will ban gender-affirming care for minors. While Zephyr's speech was not profane and did not advocate violence, thus affording it the full protection of the First Amendment, the Republicans found that her words "breached decorum" and demanded she apologize. When Zephyr rightly refused to do so, the Republicans barred her from the House floor and banned her from speaking for the remainder of the legislative session.

Rather than debating Zephyr and letting the marketplace of ideas decide the merit of the bill in dispute, the Republicans simply silenced her directly and her constituents indirectly.

The Republicans have thus revealed they are weak, intellectually bankrupt, and antidemocratic. But we already knew as much, did we not?

Joe Thaggard,

Missoula