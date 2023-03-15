As Montanans are struggling with huge problems like workforce housing, elder care facility closings, and worker shortages, legislators are choosing to waste their time on drag show bans, book censorship, attacks on transgender youth, and the latest crazy one, definition of sex. There’s no reason for legislators to interfere with the privacy and First Amendment rights of people who want to live their lives in peace. I support my LGBTQ+ community members and reject any legislation that prevents them from enjoying the freedom to live their authentic lives.

The Republicans were so proud of their "super majority" because they could get important work done. The work that they have chosen to do does damage to many hard working Montanans.

This legislative session is more than half way through. I challenge the Legislature to get to work on real issues that can have a positive effect on all of us.

Sue Furey,

Missoula