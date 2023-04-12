First, Gov. Greg Gianforte assaulted a journalist. Following suit, the Montana Republican Legislators are working to strangle Montanans in order to transform the Last Best Place in to the First Worst Place. Republicans are destroying many of Montanans’ rights, among them the right to privacy and independence in health care choices; the right to clean air and water; and the right to an independent and fair judicial system. Now under Senate Bill 566, they are working to destroy free and fair elections as we know them by establishing a jungle primary system where the top two vote getters, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election, exclusively for the 2024 U.S. Senate election. They are unabashedly rigging the system with the goal to ensure that Jon Tester will not be elected. The Montana Republicans are taking away Montanans’ right to choose who they want to represent them in the U.S. Senate. Republicans are strangling Montana to death.