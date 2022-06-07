Letter to the editor: Republicans are hypocrites

These lawmakers have taken it on themselves to try to dictate what a woman can do with her body. They are working overtime to pass laws that protect the unborn. But what have they done to protect the lives of 3rd and 4th graders in a school environment? Not one damn thing that's what! They simply lack the courage to do the right thing to try and save the lives of innocent school children. I pose this question to these lawmakers: Which life is more important? Is it the unborn child in the womb or the innocent 4th grade student sitting at his (her) desk at school? You know, most of them don't really believe what they profess to believe. They are unmoored to the reality surrounding themselves. We don't need new laws. We need our politicians to honor the oath that they took regarding protecting the lives of ALL Americans and to be courageous enough to say "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!" They need to sever the umbilical cord between themselves and the NRA that keeps them in power.