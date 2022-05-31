Letter to the editor: Republicans are like the Taliban

I used to joke that I grew up under the Taliban. It was the 1960s. Women had a dress code. From the time we entered kindergarten, through our business careers, we were required to wear dresses. In Illinois, where I went to high and college, it was illegal for girls to compete in sports. There were no birth control pills. Then birth control pills became available but only to married women. Abortion was illegal. I knew girls who went overseas for abortions and others who dieted or did sit-ups to cause a miscarriage. The parents of most young unmarried women insisted they marry the fathers of the child. Inevitably, it seemed, a divorce followed and they became single moms. Then in the early '70s, with the passage of Title IX, girls could participate in sports. Birth control pills became available to unmarried women. Roe v. Wade made safe medical abortion an option. As a result, the mid-1970s to the present day has been, overall, a good time to be female in America.