Letter to the editor: Republicans doling out 'hush money'

I was thoroughly outraged when HB102 was signed into law, but I took solace in the fact that the law would come up against a legal challenge, as it blatantly violates the Montana Constitution and the authority of the Board of Regents.

So, imagine my disgust when an amendment to the biennial budget was adopted on a party line vote that, “…provides a one-time-only, restricted appropriation of $1,000,000 in FY2022 for distribution by the Commissioner of Higher Education [and] makes the payment void if MUS files a lawsuit contesting the legality of HB 102.”

This is a blatant bribe so the MUS will not pursue legal action against an unconstitutional law.

Montana college students commit suicide at a rate considerably higher than the rest of the nation, and nearly 65% of suicides in the state are done so with a gun. 90% of firearm deaths in the state are suicides. It cannot more clear: access to a weapon increases the rate of suicide.

Republicans are so devoted to unfettered liberty and “gun rights” that they are willing to dole out hush money to the Montana University System to preserve an unconstitutional law that will, undoubtedly, result in death.

Carlee Baker,

Helena

