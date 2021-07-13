Letter to the editor: Republicans don't make good friends

I agree with another writer that Kendall Cotton strikes a nice tone is his recent opinion about politics and friendship, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets some unfriendly feedback from today’s Trumpublicans for “recognizing human dignity” in everyone. Montana’s Republican legislature certainly didn’t do that.

The reason Thomas Jefferson said that political differences shouldn’t ruin friendships might be because his peers who built this country were nothing like today’s Trumpublicans. The latter’s undisguised joy in “owning the libs” has made politics personal and vindictive. (See, for example, Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s comment: “That’s why this session was so fun to watch. We had Democrat heads exploding …” June 20 Missoulian .)

If you are a Republican today, we know that you are most likely unwilling to help your neighbors and your country defeat a deadly pandemic by wearing a mask or getting vaccinated, and you are willing to look the other way while your party condones the violent interference in our sacred right to have our elections count. This irresponsible and dangerously self-serving behavior, and apparent lack of respect for facts, reveal deeper values that are not what a lot of Americans look for in those they would choose as friends.