Threatening teachers and librarians with criminal sanctions and removing books from libraries to protect us from mischievous language (“It looks like there needs to be some book burning,” to quote one enlightened proponent at a recent hearing); directing parents of transgender kids how best to handle their children’s search for identity in a difficult world; expanding the amount of pollution allowed in the state’s waters, so out-of-state industry can better thrive; spreading the good news of more and more guns, and less and less restrictions on their possession and use; telling women what they can and cannot do with their bodies; and threatening to remove the pernicious guarantee of a “clean and healthful environment” from our state Constitution — the examples go on and on.