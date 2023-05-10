Zooey Zephyr was right to say what she said. And since Greg Gianforte signed these bills that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors he deserves it also. She said “If you vote yes on these bills, I hope the next time there is an invocation when you have your head in in prayer you see blood on your hands.” This should also apply to every Republican senator and legislator.

You Republicans in Helena could have done so for the people of Montana, but you chose to be the devil and take care of the rich. You think you know all about women's bodies and how to take care of them; wrong.

You take away health care for the LGBTQ+ community because you're afraid of them. We can't even have Halloween anymore because you consider it a drag show. You try to take away our hunting rights by privatizing them and so on. This just scratches the surface.

What you could have done child care, Medicaid, Medicare, pay for nurses and teachers, mental health care, LEAP, SNAP and so on. But NO this helps PEOPLE. By the way, leave our State Constitution alone; it works.

Mike East,

Missoula