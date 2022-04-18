Letter to the editor: Republicans have no right to criticize

Senator Daines recently sent me a letter complaining about inflation, blaming the Biden administration.

The senator didn't point out that inflation right now is a worldwide phenomenon, primarily caused by supply chain disruptions brought about by the pandemic and greatly aggravated by the Russian attack on Ukraine.

And it's not going to get much better for some time. Roughly 30% of the world's wheat supply comes from Ukraine and Russia as well as significant proportions of fuel and fertilizer. The pandemic continues to disrupt worldwide, and will continue to impact the supply chain. Efforts to restock supplies run down during the pandemic puts additional pressure on prices — no matter who the president was.

The United States would be in a better position to take measures if there were less political divisiveness. It would help if Republicans had the courage and integrity to acknowledge President Biden's legitimate victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Until Republicans acknowledge that President Biden won the election, and pledge to support the peaceful transfer of power, they have no right to criticize. Republicans abandoned democracy on January 6, 2021. Now it's time to put your own house in order, Senator.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

