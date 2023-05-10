Republicans have always been suspicious of intellectual freedom, but their current hostility to any ideas but their own has taken on real power. In the name of "parents' rights" they ban books that children love, and they ban curricula they don't like. They undermine the very concept of public education by diverting funding to private schools.

Republicans' personal convictions cast science aside as if merely someone else's opinion. Denying climate change, they promote fossil fuels to turn a profit. They bring the same mentality to public health. Thousands died as a result of their resistance to sensible management of COVID.

Anyone's right to own firearms of mass destruction trumps the right of schoolchildren to be safe in their classrooms. They block even the most sensible regulations that would keep guns from the hands of killers. Their concept of personal freedom is totally disconnected from personal responsibility. Rights only apply to individuals. There is no common good.

The hideous raving of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Trump's lies are tolerated, and our Legislature can muzzle Zooey Zephyr for candid speech. Individual Republicans must take a stand against their party's insanity. Otherwise, their party is well on track to become the American Taliban.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula