Letter to the editor: Republicans need to fix the chaos

SCOTUS has bluntly overturned Roe, and being pro-life I am glad. Being pro-American I am disgusted at the unprofessional way they did it, with questionable reasoning.

I am also disgusted in the un-American way the newest three justices were installed on the court. Ideology and partisanship seemed to control the action, at the expense of Rule-of-Law and accepted "norms".

Now Judge Thomas wants to negate contraception and LBGTQ rights. I propose that some form of order should be instilled in the populous first, since overturning Roe has caused widespread fear, anger and chaos. Make a rule to hold "absent fathers" financially responsible for pre- and post-birth, with the power of the IRS when it goes after errant tax payers. Then, make laws giving new mothers financial and economical help with health care, child care, job pregnancy leave, job preparation and education, as well as increasing adoption agencies capabilities.

So, Republicans, before you "go for broke" fix the chaos and misery you have presently caused.

Michael O'Lear,

Missoula