Letter to the editor: Republicans need to take back their party

This is not the Republican Party that I grew up with. The party of Lincoln one of the founders, T. Roosevelt and Eisenhower. Today's GOP is controlled by Trump and his followers. They are mean-spirited, bullies, self-centered kings of disinformation and autocrats. They are the greatest threat to democracy, the Constitution and our American way of life. The last threat came during World War II. That threat came form outside the United States and this one comes from inside.