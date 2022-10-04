 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Republicans need to take back their party

This is not the Republican Party that I grew up with. The party of Lincoln one of the founders, T. Roosevelt and Eisenhower. Today's GOP is controlled by Trump and his followers. They are mean-spirited, bullies, self-centered kings of disinformation and autocrats. They are the greatest threat to democracy, the Constitution and our American way of life. The last threat came during World War II. That threat came form outside the United States and this one comes from inside.

I hope and pray that the real Republicans will take back their party and return it to the one I grew up with. The party that Lincoln helped to found.

A vote for Zinke and Rosendale will make the return of the party to the roots of its founders that much harder.

David Dayton,

Missoula

