Regarding the actions taken by the Republican members of the Montana Legislature to block a newly-elected representative from taking their seat in the Legislature: It seems to be lost on these benighted souls that Jesus, the one whom many of them claim as their lord and savior, was sentenced to death by the Sadducees and the Pharisees, the legislature of his time, for speaking out against the injustices of his time and for his “radical” teachings which made the unconditional love of and caring for others the cornerstone of his life’s work and reason for his being.