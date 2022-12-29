Letter to the editor: Republicans never have ideas of their own

The Missoulian reported Dec. 23 that Senator Daines voted against the Omnibus Bill that contained provisions he had previously supported. A “flip-flopper” — he was for expenditures before he was against them.

He is quoted as suggesting that one crisis facing Montana families is the “wide-open southern border.” As a subservient Republican, Daines is expected to vote against any bill supported by progressives; so no surprise he was a “no” vote on the bill. However, the bill contained quite a number of provisions to deal with immigration. As reported, there was $16.4 billion for Customs and Border Protection with an additional $1.56 billion to address illegal immigrants on the U.S./Mexican border and $65 million for hiring 300 more border patrol agents.

If the senator is so all-fired concerned about the “wide-open southern border,” what does he suggest as alternatives to the immigration spending allotments provided in the Omnibus Bill? My bet — zilch. Republicans love to shoot down workable solutions; but they never seem to have ideas of their own to deal with the issues. After all, it’s easy to whine; but it’s hard, really hard, to work toward a solution.

Linda Holtom,

Missoula