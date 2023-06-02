I was talking to a concerned friend at my local restaurant about the Republican-led Legislature and the huge successes for our state that transpired from disciplined organization and spirited caucusing. It seems, in my mind, the single most important piece of legislation was about divvying up the surplus. Yes, it is about money. Tax money perhaps excessively levied that Montanans could have held on to rather than "loaning" it to the state coffers. Our Legislature actually "worked" together despite the propaganda spewed by liberal Democrats. Returning assessed tax money is incredibly cool. It shows the citizens our state's intended fiscal frugality. Personally, I wish we would have paid down state debt more. Besides disciplining themselves regarding money spent our Legislature also stayed on track accomplishing the state's legislative agenda instead of being distracted by individuals concerned with personal agendas. The benefit of the state's citizens would have been compromised had the Republicans allowed this session to turn into nothing but "whining" by certain people. Thank God the majority usually possesses the common sense in these situations. Push back is everything. Remember folks, my response to your response is guaranteed by our First Amendment!