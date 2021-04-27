Letter to the editor: Republicans trying to destroy nonprofits

There is an alarming new Republican effort to investigate and then destroy any nonprofit group with a political viewpoint. An 11th hour amendment to a bill seeks to investigate any political lobbying by nonprofit organizations!

Ironic, since Republicans often scream about conservative viewpoints being censored, no matter the truth of that speech — yet here they are trying to shut down political speech by organizations that don’t agree with the Republican line of thought, and trying to discredit voters and citizens who don’t vote like them. That’s not freedom.

As a double dose of anti-democratic rhetoric, there is also a push to discredit judges who discuss the legality of election laws — sounds like those judges are doing their jobs and trying to figure out simply what is legal.

Pretty alarming when the Republican Party’s priorities now seem to be:

stopping people from voting.

discrediting any judge who doesn’t agree with them.

allowing corporations to spend huge amounts of money on campaigns, yet criticizing those corporations and non-profits for speaking out on issues that may impact their business.

These are not Montana values. Remember these hypocritical positions next time you vote — if you are even allowed to vote!