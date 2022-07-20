Letter to the editor: Republicans want to control women

In response to the situation where a 10-year-old girl was forced to cross state lines to obtain an abortion, Democrats in the Senate introduced The Freedom to Travel for Healthcare Act which would prohibit states from acting to limit travel outside the state to access an abortion. This legislation is necessary since Texas has already enacted such a law.

Speaking in opposition to the Act was Senator Steve Daines who said, "This bill would give fly-in abortionists free rein to commit abortions up to the time of birth." Apparently Daines couldn't come up with any rational argument since there are no "fly-in abortionists" and abortions aren't performed anywhere "Up to the time of birth".

What Daines is really arguing, though, is that he believes grade-school girls must be forced to give birth to their rapist's child. Grade-school girls must be forced to care for their rapist's child before they even get their braces off.

This is the world that Republicans want. Republicans want to not only control a female's uterus, they want to control their right to travel.

Richard Buley,

Missoula