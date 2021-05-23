Letter to the editor: Require credits in US history, civics

At a time when American democracy is under attack all across the country, including here in our own state legislature, we need to make sure that future voters understand how our government is designed to work and how they can best participate.

Montana high school students may not be prepared to do their part. State graduation requirements stipulate two credits of undefined social studies. That's one year. How can we not require at least a year of American history and a semester of civics? If students don't have this background as a minimum, it hardly matters if they graduate; they aren't prepared to be responsible citizens.

We have an obligation to the nation and to our children to see that they understand the role of government in American life and the knowledge to make informed choices about it. Otherwise, they (and the rest of us) fall victim to conspiracy mongers, their alternative facts and their Big Lies.

Bill L. Ferguson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0