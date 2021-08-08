 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Require masks for all students
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Require masks for all students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees:

As a retired MCPS teacher, I want to remind you of your primary obligation to Missoula students and MCPS staff. Even more important than the education of our students is your responsibility to safeguard and enhance their health and well-being.

It would be irresponsible of you to not require masks for all students who are in school but not vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination should be required as a condition of employment for anyone working in our schools, and should join the list of existing required school vaccinations for all eligible students.

Denis Thane,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News