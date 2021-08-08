Letter to the editor: Require masks for all students

As a retired MCPS teacher, I want to remind you of your primary obligation to Missoula students and MCPS staff. Even more important than the education of our students is your responsibility to safeguard and enhance their health and well-being.

It would be irresponsible of you to not require masks for all students who are in school but not vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination should be required as a condition of employment for anyone working in our schools, and should join the list of existing required school vaccinations for all eligible students.