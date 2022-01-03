Letter to the editor: Require masks

Dear businesses in Missoula, I am concerned that only unvaccinated people are required to wear a mask on some of your premises. I have three family members who are vaccinated and have contracted COVID-19. One senior member almost died and had stopped wearing a mask due to ignorant information in media and businesses. One younger member was exposed at work and she is very sick because masks were not required for vaccinated employees. All of which had been vaccinated, and one tested positive and exposed 20 other workers. This is a call center so there are no public interactions. I feel your request for masks should apply to everyone entering and working at this facility. Due to ignorance and prejudice, people with masks are assumed to have not been vaccinated and that causes other problems in the community at large. Understand the vaccinated are not immune! And will carry this virus everywhere they go. So please think this through and change the request to all who enter and work there. Businesses also need to be held responsible, and to protect everyone during these unprecedented times. Beware of wording and finger-pointing. No vaccine will protect against this virus.