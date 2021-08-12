Letter to the editor: Require vaccination of eligible students

Dear school board members:

I am writing to remind you of your responsibility to protect our Missoula County Public Schools students, K -12, from COVID-19.

As a retired MCPS elementary teacher, the grandmother of two elementary school students and a middle school student, and as a concerned citizen, I believe that the same vaccination requirements that currently apply to other infectious diseases such as measles, mumps, diphtheria, etc., should be applied to COVID-19. Plainly stated, COVID-19 vaccinations should be required of all students who are currently eligible, specifically, those 12 years of age and up. Additionally, students under age 12 should be vaccinated once an approved vaccine is made available.

COVID-19 will not be disappearing any time soon. We must adjust to safely living with it. Keeping up one’s immunity will, most likely, require periodic boosters for all of us in the future. Getting a vaccination is not a political issue. It's simply a health issue. In getting vaccinated, we are protecting ourselves, our families, our neighbors and our fellow Americans.

Our children, teachers and support staff deserve nothing less than a safe school environment. If the Centers for Disease Control determines that wearing masks indoors is needed to do so, so be it!