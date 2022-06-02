Letter to the editor: Research candidates before voting

A little while ago at a candidate meet-and-greet one of the candidates was asked what should be done about stopping the school shooting incidents like the one that just occurred in Texas. The reply was to harden the entrance to schools and have more armed teaches and officers at facilities. The Constitution of the United States was brought up with the right to bear arms. My remark was at the time the Constitution was written there was no weapons that could cause that many casualties so quickly as are available in these troubled times and common sense gun control is the answer.