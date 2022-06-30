Letter to the editor: Research information; stop fear mongering

Recently a letter was published containing many complete fabrications. A response is necessary.

We were forced to leave Afghanistan by an agreement signed by Trump with their government. The Pentagon decided it was too costly to bring our equipment home.

There have never been bare store shelves in Missoula or the surrounding areas.

This administration cannot be blamed for high gas prices. The fuel industry is posting historical profits and buying back stock to the tune of $45.6 billion, making corporate managers rich. As shares are retired, their shares gain in value, making them billionaires. You are subsidizing everyone of these companies with your tax dollars. They call it "research" funds. I call it a government hand out.

Arrests at the southern border are at a record high and the drug flow has been severely slowed. Asylum seekers are forced to stay in Mexico until the courts have a docket opening and many children are in danger. This fabrication is faux news racist nightly report.

Republican leaders have PROMISED to end Social Security and Medicare if they regain the Senate. A sheer disaster for our elders who rely on this income.

Please, research your information and please stop fear mongering. Our nation is blessed with riches to share.

Cheryl Bramsen,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1