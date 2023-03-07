Interesting article about plans for Reserve Street (Missoulian Feb. 28). While that street could certainly use some work, one thing that wasn’t mentioned: the excessive traffic. We come to Missoula once a week to visit several businesses on that road and feel that the traffic there is the worst in Missoula. It seems to me that part of the problem is that Highway 93 goes right through the center of town. Would it not make more sense to re-route the highway to the west of town, to connect with Highway 90, somewhere near the airport? I think that would reduce the amount of traffic on Reserve and make visits to Missoula much less stressful.