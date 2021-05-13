Letter to the editor: Residence halls no place for guns

When I was younger, I spent eight years of my adult life in residence halls here in Montana and in New York. Living among dorm residents, I witnessed first hand what that lifestyle is like for university students. Most dorm residents are decent, normal young people trying to get an education, enjoy college life and share experiences with their friends.

But residence halls are also a cauldron where many of life's serious challenges occur. Roommate conflicts, the breaking up of what may be a young person's first deep romantic relationship, drug and alcohol use, unexpected academic failure, heartbreaking loneliness and common youthful carelessness and insensitivity. I have seen the crying, the meanness, and I have seen the desperation. Parents would be unnerved to know some of the things their children go through to make it to adulthood. Certainly, they should be comforted, somewhat, by the great efforts colleges and universities go to to train RAs and residence hall directors and others to look out for these problems and to attend to them.