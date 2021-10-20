Letter to the editor: Residents' Rights Month

During the month of October, Missoula Aging Services is celebrating Residents’ Rights Month, a time to acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices many long-term care residents have made to better our community.

The theme for Residents' Rights Month 2021 is “Reclaiming My Rights, My Home, My Life,” to acknowledge the impact of this past year on residents, and highlight the need for residents’ rights to be recognized, recovered, and reasserted. It emphasizes the recognition of the long-term care facility as the residents’ home, and the importance of residents reclaiming their own lives. The theme focuses on raising awareness of federally mandated residents’ rights while also underscoring the need for dignity and self-determination of all residents.

As Missoula Aging Services celebrates residents’ rights, we encourage community members to connect with those they know who live in long-term care facilities, or inquire about becoming a volunteer ombudsman. Your assistance and attention help to ensure that the voices of long-term care residents do not go unheard and demonstrates to residents that they have not been forgotten.

For more information call Missoula Aging Services at 728-7682 or visit our website at missoulaagingservices.org.