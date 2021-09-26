Letter to the editor: Resignation of Lawyer a travesty of justice

The recent resignation of Nick Lawyer from the Sanders County Board of Public Health is a travesty of justice and counter to the overall well-being of our community. A bullying crowd of people attended a recent county commissioners’ meeting threatening commissioners and demanding the resignation of an excellent, thoughtful, community-minded medical practitioner from his position on this board.

Nick has repeatedly spoken out to support well-researched, medically sound practices. I support what he espouses. The community wasn’t given the chance to express a balanced opinion because it wasn’t an agenda item.

To the many quiet, considerate community members — there is something powerful you can do to help. Our local boards are made up of human beings, not machines, and they need our support and backing to continue to make decisions using sound information and clear thinking, rather than responding to mob rages. “Adopt” a local governing board you are interested in. Keep track of agendas and commit your reasoned voice to counterbalance an unruly minority.

Stay steady, stand up, speak out for scientific and rational thought. Our communities are counting on you.

Melinda Ferrell,

Trout Creek

